Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $637,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Allstate were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.38.

NYSE ALL opened at $111.94 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

