Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $657,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle by 53.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 63.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.40.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $281.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.66. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.