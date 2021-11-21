Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $683.29 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.