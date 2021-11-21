Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

