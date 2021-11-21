Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director David S. Barrie Sells 1,787 Shares

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director David S. Barrie sold 1,787 shares of Perma-Pipe International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $14,832.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.34. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

