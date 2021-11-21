Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director David S. Barrie Sells 1,787 Shares

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director David S. Barrie sold 1,787 shares of Perma-Pipe International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $14,832.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.34. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
See Also: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.