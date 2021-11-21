Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at $$0.49 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

