Pete Thompson Sells 2,103 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66.

EBAY stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

