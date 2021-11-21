Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 15,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $20,067,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $254,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

