Peter Starrett Sells 2,500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

