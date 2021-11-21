PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post sales of $169.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $162.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

PETQ traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 510,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $659.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,099,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

