Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $227,935.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.58 or 0.07312924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.89 or 1.00211210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025611 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

