PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 27,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.