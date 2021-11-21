Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 358,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 297,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.