Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.43 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

