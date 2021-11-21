Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

