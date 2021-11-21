Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.