Piper Sandler Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.44 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

