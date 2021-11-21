Piper Sandler Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $352.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $352.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.10.

Shares of GLOB opened at $306.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.26 and a 200-day moving average of $266.41. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

