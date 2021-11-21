Piper Sandler Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $140.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

NYSE ASAN opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. Asana has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

