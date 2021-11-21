Piper Sandler Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

CLR opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

