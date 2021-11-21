PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,901.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. PirateCash has a market cap of $765,345.54 and $2,901.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

