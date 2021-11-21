Pivot Token Trading Down 22% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

