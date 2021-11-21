Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

PXLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of PXLW opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.17. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 133,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 31.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

