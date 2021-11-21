Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Acquires C$59,950.00 in Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Paul Goddard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,049.

Shares of TSE PZA traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,901. The firm has a market cap of C$294.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 99.59%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

