Playgroundz Reaches Market Cap of $201,257.72 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $201,257.72 and approximately $1,290.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.87 or 0.07291315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,518.47 or 0.99995494 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025895 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.