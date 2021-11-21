PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MYPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

