POA Hits Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars.
