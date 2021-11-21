Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.94. 930,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,137. The stock has a market cap of C$29.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.80. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.40 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

