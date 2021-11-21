Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.94. 930,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,137. The stock has a market cap of C$29.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.80. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.40 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

