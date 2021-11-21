PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

PPL has raised its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

PPL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

