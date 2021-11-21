PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.
PPL has raised its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.
PPL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.
PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
