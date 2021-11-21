PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Short Interest Update

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,711,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 14th total of 2,836,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.0 days.

Shares of PREKF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. 18,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PREKF. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

