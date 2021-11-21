Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.