Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 973.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 94,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $8,260,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,677 shares of company stock worth $7,293,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

