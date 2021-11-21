Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.