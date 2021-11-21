Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 968,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,169,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB opened at $89.57 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.