Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.22% of HNI worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HNI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HNI by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in HNI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 7.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI opened at $41.38 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

