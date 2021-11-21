Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,079 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after buying an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Tenable stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -156.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $165,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $4,594,244 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

