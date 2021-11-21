Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

PFG opened at $70.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $72.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.