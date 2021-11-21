Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $72.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

