Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

