Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $287.12 and a one year high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

