Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,738 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

