Private Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services comprises about 6.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

