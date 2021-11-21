Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 204,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

