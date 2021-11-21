Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 204,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,671. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Progress Software by 240.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $74,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.