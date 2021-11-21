Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.07.

PGR stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

