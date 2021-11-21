Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $38.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

RXDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.