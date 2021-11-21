ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.86. 4,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 975,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $804.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $87,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

