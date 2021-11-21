ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 18,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

SQQQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. 122,853,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,878,234. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.