Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.