Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,301 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.75 million, a P/E ratio of 160.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.